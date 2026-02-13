Nicholls State faces Incarnate Word after English’s 20-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (10-15, 9-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-15, 5-11 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (10-15, 9-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-15, 5-11 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays Incarnate Word after Trae English scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 92-72 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Cardinals are 8-3 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Colonels have gone 9-7 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks ninth in the Southland with 13.2 assists per game led by Sincere Malone averaging 3.1.

Incarnate Word averages 75.4 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 73.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.1 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Colonels. Jaylen Searles is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.