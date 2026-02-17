Nicholas and Sam Houston host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-13, 6-8 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-8, 9-5 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-13, 6-8 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-8, 9-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Middle Tennessee after Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 83-79 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bearkats are 9-1 in home games. Sam Houston has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Raiders are 6-8 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is fourth in the CUSA with 14.4 assists per game led by Sean Smith averaging 3.6.

Sam Houston scores 83.0 points, 10.1 more per game than the 72.9 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 75.4 points per game, 1.4 more than the 74.0 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

The Bearkats and Blue Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Begg is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearkats. Po’Boigh King is averaging 16.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games.

Alec Oglesby is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 8.5 points. Kamari Lands is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

