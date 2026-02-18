Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-7, 12-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (21-4, 13-3 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-7, 12-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (21-4, 13-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Southern Indiana after Mia Nicastro scored 37 points in Western Illinois’ 84-73 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Leathernecks are 13-0 in home games. Western Illinois is third in the OVC in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Nicastro paces the Leathernecks with 9.7 boards.

The Screaming Eagles are 12-4 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Sophia Loden averaging 7.4.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana scores 9.6 more points per game (70.8) than Western Illinois gives up to opponents (61.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicastro is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Loden is averaging 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Ali Saunders is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

