Niavalurua leads Oakland against IU Indianapolis after 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-14, 11-7 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-22, 3-15 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-14, 11-7 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-22, 3-15 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits IU Indianapolis after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 23 points in Oakland’s 81-70 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 5-7 in home games. IU Indianapolis leads the Horizon League with 20.1 assists per game led by Finley Woodward averaging 5.9.

The Golden Grizzlies are 11-7 against conference opponents. Oakland is second in the Horizon League scoring 82.2 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

IU Indianapolis scores 83.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 81.4 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 82.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 88.0 IU Indianapolis gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis won the last meeting 103-85 on Jan. 22. Woodward scored 22 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler D’Augustino is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Maguire Mitchell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Niavalurua is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.