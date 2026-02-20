Niagara Purple Eagles face the Rider Broncs on 26-game slide

Rider Broncs (7-19, 5-12 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-26, 0-17 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (7-19, 5-12 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-26, 0-17 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara enters the matchup with Rider as losers of 26 games in a row.

The Purple Eagles are 0-11 in home games. Niagara gives up 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.6 points per game.

The Broncs have gone 5-12 against MAAC opponents. Rider is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

Niagara is shooting 33.0% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 53.3 points per game, 26.4 fewer points than the 79.7 Niagara allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is averaging 12.6 points for the Purple Eagles. Chasity Wilson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aliya McIver averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc. Kristina Yomane is shooting 34.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 51.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

