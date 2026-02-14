Niagara and Iona square off in conference showdown

Iona Gaels (15-11, 7-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-19, 3-12 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (15-11, 7-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-19, 3-12 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamin Sabally and Iona visit Justin Hawkins and Niagara in MAAC play Sunday.

The Purple Eagles have gone 4-6 at home. Niagara is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gaels are 7-8 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 6-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Niagara scores 63.1 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 73.2 Iona allows. Iona averages 73.4 points per game, 2.3 more than the 71.1 Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Gaels face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Page is averaging 12.1 points for the Purple Eagles. Vice Zanki is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Anthony is averaging 13.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Denver Anglin is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

