New Orleans visits Pyke and Incarnate Word

New Orleans Privateers (12-15, 9-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-16, 5-12 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (12-15, 9-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-16, 5-12 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts New Orleans after Jordan Pyke scored 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 91-83 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals have gone 8-4 at home. Incarnate Word has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Privateers are 9-8 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Incarnate Word’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 76.6 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.8 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Privateers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is averaging 18.1 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

MJ Thomas is averaging 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Coleton Benson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Privateers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.