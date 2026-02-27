New Orleans plays McNeese after Benson’s 30-point game

McNeese Cowboys (24-5, 17-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (15-15, 12-8 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (24-5, 17-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (15-15, 12-8 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts McNeese after Coleton Benson scored 30 points in New Orleans’ 77-73 win against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Privateers have gone 6-4 in home games. New Orleans is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cowboys have gone 17-3 against Southland opponents. McNeese scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

New Orleans’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. McNeese won 82-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Larry Johnson led McNeese with 26 points, and Benson led New Orleans with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

