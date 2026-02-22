New Mexico State earns 67-63 win over UTEP

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jemel Jones’ 21 points helped New Mexico State defeat UTEP 67-63 on Saturday night. Jones…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jemel Jones’ 21 points helped New Mexico State defeat UTEP 67-63 on Saturday night.

Jones added three blocks for the Aggies (13-13, 6-10 Conference USA). Jae’Coby Osborne scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Jayland Randall shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Jamal West led the way for the Miners (10-17, 6-10) with 22 points and seven rebounds. UTEP also got 18 points from Caleb Blackwell. Kaseem Watson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

New Mexico State went into halftime leading UTEP 35-25. Jones scored 12 points in the half. New Mexico State was outscored by six points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Jones led the way with nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

