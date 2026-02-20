New Haven visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Cox’s 20-point game

New Haven Chargers (12-15, 7-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-17, 8-7 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Haven Chargers (12-15, 7-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-17, 8-7 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays New Haven after Arthur Cox scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 60-59 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Knights have gone 8-5 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Chargers are 7-7 against NEC opponents. New Haven is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven averages 64.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 69.3 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. New Haven won the last meeting 65-55 on Jan. 10. Andre Pasha scored 16 points to help lead the Chargers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Niesman is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Knights. Eric Parnell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jabri Fitzpatrick is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Chargers. Najimi George is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.