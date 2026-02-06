Nevada plays Fresno State following Durley’s 20-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-15, 3-9 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-15, 3-9 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Fresno State after Skylar Durley scored 20 points in Nevada’s 70-61 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 on their home court. Fresno State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack are 3-9 in conference play. Nevada is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fresno State scores 62.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 59.5 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 55.5 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 58.8 Fresno State allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilia Long is averaging 12.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ahrray Young averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Durley is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

