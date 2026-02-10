Nevada hosts Air Force after Perry’s 26-point game

Air Force Falcons (11-12, 5-8 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-16, 3-10 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (11-12, 5-8 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-16, 3-10 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Nevada after Milahnie Perry scored 26 points in Air Force’s 65-64 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-4 at home. Nevada allows 60.0 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Falcons are 5-8 in conference matchups. Air Force has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

Nevada is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 58.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 60.0 Nevada gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Durley is averaging 11.2 points and six rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Perry is averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

