Nessah and Cleveland State host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (16-10, 8-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Robert Morris after Dayan Nessah scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 82-74 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Vikings are 6-4 in home games. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon League with 15.8 assists per game led by Tre Beard averaging 3.4.

The Colonials have gone 8-7 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon League allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Cleveland State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 77.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 84.2 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The Vikings and Colonials match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nessah is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

DeSean Goode is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

