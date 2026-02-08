Nelson has 25 points and 10 rebounds as South Florida defeats Tulsa 80-74

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Wes Enis added 20 points and six assist,…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Wes Enis added 20 points and six assist, and South Florida beat Tulsa 80-74 on Sunday.

Ennis made 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line line. CJ Brown shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line to finish with 14 points for the Bulls (16-8, 8-3 American Athletic Conference).

Ade Popoola led the way for the Golden Hurricane (20-4, 8-3) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Tulsa also got 16 points from David Green. Miles Barnstable also had 13 points and six rebounds.

South Florida went into the half leading Tulsa 39-35. Enis scored 13 points before the intermission. Nelson scored 15 points in the second half to help lead South Florida to a six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.