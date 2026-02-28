NC State visits Viegas and Pittsburgh

NC State Lady Wolfpack (19-9, 12-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-22, 1-16 ACC) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (19-9, 12-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-22, 1-16 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts NC State after Carla Viegas scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 79-58 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers are 6-11 on their home court. Pittsburgh has a 5-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 12-5 against ACC opponents. NC State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pittsburgh scores 61.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 66.8 NC State gives up. NC State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Lady Wolfpack match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viegas is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Zoe Brooks is averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lady Wolfpack. Khamil Pierre is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

