NC State faces Notre Dame following McNeil’s 22-point game

NC State Wolfpack (19-9, 10-5 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-16, 3-12 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on Notre Dame after Paul McNeil scored 22 points in NC State’s 90-61 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-6 at home. Notre Dame is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

The Wolfpack are 10-5 in conference play. NC State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Wolfpack match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.5 points for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Darrion Williams is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wolfpack. McNeil is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

