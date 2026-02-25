Myers scores 34, San Jose State knocks off Air Force 86-80

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Adrian Myers made eight 3-pointers and put up 34 points as San Jose State beat…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Adrian Myers made eight 3-pointers and put up 34 points as San Jose State beat Air Force 86-80 on Tuesday night.

Myers added seven rebounds for the Spartans (8-20, 3-14 Mountain West Conference). Colby Garland scored 23 points and added five assists. Sadraque NgaNga finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Lucas Hobin finished with 21 points for the Falcons (3-25, 0-17). Air Force also got 20 points, five assists and two steals from Kam Sanders. Ethan Greenberg also had 10 points and two steals. The loss is the 21st straight for the Falcons.

Myers scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

