Murphy leads Auburn against Oklahoma after 25-point performance

Auburn Tigers (15-12, 6-8 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-14, 3-11 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on Oklahoma after KeShawn Murphy scored 25 points in Auburn’s 75-74 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Sooners have gone 9-5 at home. Oklahoma ranks eighth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 6-8 in SEC play. Auburn is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oklahoma is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn scores 5.7 more points per game (83.7) than Oklahoma allows (78.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 79.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

