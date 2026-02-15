Murauskas scores 32 as Saint Mary’s defeats Pacific 72-61

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas’ 32 points and 14 rebounds led Saint Mary’s past Pacific 72-61 on Saturday night.…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas’ 32 points and 14 rebounds led Saint Mary’s past Pacific 72-61 on Saturday night.

Joshua Dent had 15 points, eight assists and five steals while going 6 of 17 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (23-4, 12-2 West Coast Conference). Mikey Lewis went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Elias Ralph led the Tigers (17-11, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Pacific also got 12 points and seven rebounds from TJ Wainwright. Jaden Clayton finished with 12 points and seven assists.

Dent scored 11 points in the first half and Saint Mary’s went into the break trailing 30-28. Murauskas scored the Gaels’ final seven points as they closed out an 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

