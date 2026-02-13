Mullin scores 17 as Yale defeats Dartmouth 83-70

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Trevor Mullin scored 17 points to help Yale defeat Dartmouth 83-70 on Friday night. Mullin shot…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Trevor Mullin scored 17 points to help Yale defeat Dartmouth 83-70 on Friday night.

Mullin shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (19-4, 7-2 Ivy League). Casey Simmons shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Nick Townsend shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Connor Amundsen led the way for the Big Green (10-12, 4-5) with 16 points. Kareem Thomas added 11 points and four assists for Dartmouth. Jayden Williams finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.