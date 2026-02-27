Mousa leads Cal Poly against UCSD after 29-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (13-16, 9-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-9, 10-7 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (13-16, 9-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-9, 10-7 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UCSD after Hamad Mousa scored 29 points in Cal Poly’s 102-92 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons are 9-5 on their home court. UCSD scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Mustangs are 9-8 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCSD is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UCSD gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Cal Poly won the last matchup 67-65 on Jan. 2. Mousa scored 26 points to help lead the Mustangs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Tritons. Alex Chaikin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mousa is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 20.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. Cayden Ward is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

