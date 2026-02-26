Mosquera, Rainwater, Jackson combine for 49 points as Le Moyne defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 76-59

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Trent Mosquera, Tennessee Rainwater and Shilo Jackson combined for 49 points to help Le Moyne defeat…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Trent Mosquera, Tennessee Rainwater and Shilo Jackson combined for 49 points to help Le Moyne defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 76-59 on Thursday.

Mosquera shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (15-15, 10-7 Northeast Conference) to finish with 17 off the bench. Rainwater scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Shilo Jackson shot 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Taeshaud Jackson led the Knights (11-19, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Parnell added 12 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Joey Niesman finished with eight points and two steals.

