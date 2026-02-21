Moses scores 22, Eastern Washington defeats Portland State 67-55

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Moses’ 22 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Portland State 67-55 on Saturday. Moses added six…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Moses’ 22 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Portland State 67-55 on Saturday.

Moses added six rebounds for the Eagles (11-17, 9-6 Big Sky Conference). Kiree Huie added 14 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. The Eagles prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Terri Miller Jr. finished with 21 points for the Vikings (18-8, 12-3). Jaylin Henderson added 11 points and five assists for Portland State. Isaiah Williams finished with 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

Portland State remains in first place in the conference.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.