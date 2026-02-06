Moses Amaniyo and the UTEP Miners host conference foe Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-7, 6-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-11, 2-8 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-7, 6-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-11, 2-8 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fanta Kone and Sam Houston visit Mary Moses Amaniyo and UTEP in CUSA action.

The Miners are 9-5 in home games. UTEP ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.2 assists per game led by Portia Adams averaging 2.8.

The Bearkats are 6-3 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks second in the CUSA with 13.7 assists per game led by Kone averaging 4.7.

UTEP scores 65.9 points, 9.4 more per game than the 56.5 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than UTEP has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The Miners and Bearkats square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Adams is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Whitney Dunn is shooting 23.6% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 9.2 points. Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 56.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 13.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

