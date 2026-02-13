Moses’ 19 help Eastern Washington defeat Idaho State 88-75

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Moses had 19 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-75 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Moses had 19 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-75 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Moses added five assists for the Eagles (8-17, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Kiree Huie scored 18 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Alton Hamilton IV shot 5 of 8 from the field and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Connor Hollenbeck led the Bengals (10-16, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Idaho State also got 14 points from Jamison Guerra. Caleb Van De Griend finished with 13 points.

The loss was the Bengals’ eighth straight.

