Morris’ 22 help East Tennessee State take down Wofford 86-72

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cam Morris III’s 22 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Wofford 86-72 on Sunday night. Morris…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cam Morris III’s 22 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Wofford 86-72 on Sunday night.

Morris also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Buccaneers (16-7, 8-2 Southern Conference). Jordan McCullum scored 17 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Blake Barkley had 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Nils Machowski led the Terriers (15-8, 7-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Wofford also got 19 points from Chace Watley. Brian Sumpter also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

East Tennessee State carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as McCullum led the way with 10 points. East Tennessee State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to nine points. The Buccaneers outscored Wofford by 12 points in the final half, as Morris led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.