Morgan State hosts Bryson and Howard

Howard Bison (18-10, 8-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (12-14, 8-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Morgan State after Travelle Bryson scored 22 points in Howard’s 100-67 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears have gone 7-5 at home. Morgan State has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 8-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard is 7-5 against opponents over .500.

Morgan State averages 75.7 points, 7.6 more per game than the 68.1 Howard gives up. Howard averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Morgan State allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Morgan State won the last meeting 78-77 on Jan. 24. Rob Lawson scored 24 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Davis is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Bears. Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harris is averaging 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bison. Cedric Taylor III is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

