Morehead State hosts Southern Indiana after Brown’s 22-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-21, 4-14 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (17-12, 13-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Morehead State after Amaree Brown scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 70-68 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Eagles are 10-2 in home games. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Josiah LeGree averaging 3.4.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-14 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Morehead State scores 76.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 73.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. Morehead State won the last meeting 64-60 on Dec. 20. George Marshall scored 19 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeGree is averaging eight points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Marshall is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 15.3 points. Brown is shooting 36.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

