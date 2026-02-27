Moore has 26 in Georgia Southern’s 99-82 victory against Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 26 points in Georgia Southern’s 99-82 victory against Marshall on Friday night. Moore…

Moore shot 8 for 15, including 8 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Alden Applewhite added 23 points while going 7 of 9 and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Nakavieon White shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.

Wyatt Fricks led the Thundering Herd (19-12, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds. Noah Otshudi added 19 points, five assists and two steals for Marshall. Landen Joseph finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

