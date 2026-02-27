Montana visits Portland State following Land’s 21-point game

Montana Lady Griz (7-20, 4-12 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-22, 2-14 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Montana Lady Griz (7-20, 4-12 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-22, 2-14 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Portland State after Jocelyn Land scored 21 points in Montana’s 75-57 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings have gone 5-9 at home. Portland State is 4-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lady Griz are 4-12 in Big Sky play. Montana is 4-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Portland State is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Montana allows to opponents. Montana’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Portland State has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Montana won the last matchup 69-63 on Jan. 30. Avery Waddington scored 31 points to help lead the Lady Griz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyleigh Brown is averaging 17.3 points for the Vikings. Taylor Moffat is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lady Griz. Waddington is averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Lady Griz: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

