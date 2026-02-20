Montana State takes on Idaho State following Chirrick’s 20-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (18-8, 11-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (19-6, 12-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (18-8, 11-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (19-6, 12-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Idaho State after Taylee Chirrick scored 20 points in Montana State’s 81-36 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats have gone 11-0 at home. Montana State averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Bengals have gone 11-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Montana State averages 76.2 points, 16.5 more per game than the 59.7 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Montana State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho State won 79-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Kacey Spink led Idaho State with 17 points, and Addison Harris led Montana State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isobel Bunyan is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.8 points. Chirrick is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tasia Jordan is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 15.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Bengals: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

