Montana plays conference foe Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (17-8, 10-4 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (7-17, 4-9 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (17-8, 10-4 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (7-17, 4-9 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Waddington and Montana host Kacey Spink and Idaho State in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Lady Griz are 3-7 in home games. Montana averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bengals have gone 10-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State scores 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Montana is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 37.0% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Montana has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Lady Griz and Bengals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aby Shubert is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Griz, while averaging 6.5 points. Waddington is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tasia Jordan is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bengals. Spink is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bengals: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.