Montana hosts Portland State following Miller’s 28-point game

Portland State Vikings (18-9, 12-4 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (15-14, 9-7 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on Montana after Terri Miller Jr. scored 28 points in Portland State’s 84-69 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies are 10-6 on their home court. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 77.9 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Vikings have gone 12-4 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is third in the Big Sky with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 3.7.

Montana averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Montana allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Montana won 64-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Money Williams led Montana with 24 points, and Miller led Portland State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Minott is averaging 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Vikings. Miller is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

