Missouri State visits Florida International after Stephenson’s 23-point game

Missouri State Bears (13-13, 7-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (12-14, 5-10 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Missouri State after Corey Stephenson scored 23 points in Florida International’s 90-89 overtime loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Panthers have gone 10-5 in home games. Florida International is third in the CUSA scoring 81.8 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Bears are 7-8 in CUSA play. Missouri State is ninth in the CUSA with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 7.0.

Florida International is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Missouri State won the last meeting 79-71 on Jan. 10. Keith Palek III scored 22 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Ashton Williamson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Palek is averaging 18 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

