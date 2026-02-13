Missouri plays Texas after Pierce’s 23-point performance

Texas Longhorns (15-9, 6-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Texas Longhorns (15-9, 6-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Texas after Trent Pierce scored 23 points in Missouri’s 86-85 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 13-1 in home games. Missouri averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 6-5 against SEC opponents. Texas is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Missouri makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Texas has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Longhorns square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Jayden Stone is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Pope is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 12.5 points. Dailyn Swain is shooting 59.3% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

