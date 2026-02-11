Mississippi Valley State takes on Alabama State on 4-game skid

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-17, 3-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12, 7-4 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-17, 3-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12, 7-4 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State aims to end its four-game skid with a victory against Alabama State.

The Lady Hornets have gone 5-3 at home. Alabama State allows 68.0 points and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Devilettes are 3-7 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alabama State scores 59.3 points per game, 22.9 fewer points than the 82.2 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 33.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamya Reid averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 21.8% from beyond the arc. Clearia Peterson is averaging 8.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ariel Jefferson is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

