Mississippi Valley State faces UAPB on 4-game road skid

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (6-20, 5-10 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-14, 8-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits UAPB looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Golden Lions have gone 7-3 in home games. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Khaniah Gardner averaging 3.5.

The Devilettes are 5-10 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 21.5 turnovers per game.

UAPB is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UAPB allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UAPB won 68-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Indiya Bowen led UAPB with 21 points, and Ariel Jefferson led Mississippi Valley State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games.

Jefferson is averaging 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

