Mississippi Valley State defeats Texas Southern 72-71, snaps 25-game skid

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Michael James scored 24 points as Mississippi Valley State beat Texas Southern 72-71 on Saturday to snap what had been the longest active losing streak in Division I at 25 games.

James shot 8 for 19 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Delta Devils (2-26, 1-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Mayfield added 17 points while going 8 of 15 from the field while they also had seven rebounds. Xzayvion Childress had 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Duane Posey led the way for the Tigers (10-16, 8-7) with 17 points. Alex Anderson added 15 points and two steals for Texas Southern. Jaylen Wysinger finished with 10 points and two steals.

