Minessale, Janowski help St. Thomas-Minnesota hand Oral Roberts 13th straight loss, 92-75

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale had 28 points, Nick Janowski scored 24 and St. Thomas-Minnesota defeated Oral Roberts 92-75 on Saturday night, extending the Golden Eagles’ losing streak to 13.

Minessale added five rebounds and five steals for the Tommies (20-6, 9-2 Summit League). Janowski made 10 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu had 17 points.

Connor Dow led the Golden Eagles (5-20, 0-10) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Ofri Naveh added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ty Harper scored 12.

St. Thomas took the lead for good with 6:21 left in the first half. The score was 39-36 at halftime, with Janowski racking up 12 points. St. Thomas pulled away with a 10-2 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

