Mills leads Maryland against Rutgers after 24-point performance

The Terrapins are 3-10 in Big Ten play. Maryland averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Maryland Terrapins (10-14, 3-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits Rutgers after Andre Mills scored 24 points in Maryland’s 77-70 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-6 in home games. Rutgers averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

Rutgers is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Maryland allows to opponents. Maryland averages 72.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 76.4 Rutgers gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is averaging 16.5 points for the Scarlet Knights. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

David Coit is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Terrapins. Elijah Saunders is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

