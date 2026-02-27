Miller leads Montana State against Sacramento State after 25-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (9-19, 5-11 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (16-13, 10-6 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (9-19, 5-11 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (16-13, 10-6 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Sacramento State after Jed Miller scored 25 points in Montana State’s 84-69 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Bobcats are 10-2 on their home court. Montana State is seventh in the Big Sky with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Hodges averaging 1.8.

The Hornets are 5-11 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State has a 7-15 record against teams over .500.

Montana State is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Montana State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Sacramento State won the last meeting 83-80 on Jan. 30. Prophet Johnson scored 27 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets. Mark Lavrenov is averaging 12.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

