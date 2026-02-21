Middle Tennessee wins 78-66 against Delaware

Led by Sean Smith's 18 points, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders defeated the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 78-66.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Smith had 18 points in Middle Tennessee’s 78-66 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Smith shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Blue Raiders (13-14, 7-9 Conference USA). Torey Alston scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Kamari Lands shot 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Justyn Fernandez led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-18, 5-11) with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Christian Bliss added 21 points for Delaware. Macon Emory also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 12:42 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Alston led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 31-20 at the break. Middle Tennessee outscored Delaware in the second half by one point, with Smith scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.