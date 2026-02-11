Middle Tennessee takes on Kennesaw State after Alston’s 21-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-12, 5-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-9, 6-6 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-12, 5-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-9, 6-6 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Kennesaw State after Torey Alston scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 89-88 overtime loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Owls are 10-1 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in college basketball with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Blue Raiders are 5-7 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Blue Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Owls. Trey Simpson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamari Lands is averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.