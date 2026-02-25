Miami Hurricanes face the Pittsburgh Panthers on 3-game win streak

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-21, 1-15 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-12, 7-9 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-21, 1-15 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-12, 7-9 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) comes into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of three consecutive games.

The Hurricanes are 9-6 on their home court. Miami (FL) scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-15 in conference play. Pittsburgh has a 1-17 record against opponents above .500.

Miami (FL)’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The Hurricanes and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Gal Raviv is averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Panthers: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

