Mercer hosts Samford following Williams’ 27-point game

Samford Bulldogs (16-12, 9-6 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (17-11, 9-6 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Samford Bulldogs (16-12, 9-6 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (17-11, 9-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Samford after Zaire Williams scored 27 points in Mercer’s 94-90 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bears are 12-1 in home games. Mercer is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 9-6 in SoCon play. Samford is ninth in the SoCon with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Faulkner averaging 2.4.

Mercer scores 83.1 points, 8.3 more per game than the 74.8 Samford gives up. Samford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Mercer gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Samford won 69-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Jadin Booth led Samford with 28 points, and Baraka Okojie led Mercer with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals. Okojie is averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Booth is averaging 20.7 points for the Bulldogs. Cade Norris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.