Memphis plays UAB for conference showdown

Memphis Tigers (8-14, 2-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-14, 2-9 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sofia…

Memphis Tigers (8-14, 2-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-14, 2-9 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sofia Munoz and UAB host Daejah Richmond and Memphis in AAC play Tuesday.

The Blazers are 6-6 on their home court. UAB is eighth in the AAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Monae Duffy averaging 5.4.

The Tigers are 2-7 in conference matchups. Memphis leads the AAC scoring 13.7 fast break points per game.

UAB averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UAB gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 14.4 points. Munoz is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Richmond is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Tigers. Tamya Smith is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.