Memphis hosts Charlotte after Parker’s 40-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 7-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-11, 6-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Charlotte after Sincere Parker scored 40 points in Memphis’ 90-80 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Tigers are 9-3 on their home court. Memphis is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 49ers are 7-3 in AAC play. Charlotte is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

Memphis scores 75.0 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 73.3 Charlotte allows. Charlotte has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and 49ers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Parker is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is averaging 13 points for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.