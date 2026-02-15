McNeese visits Northwestern State after Thomas’ 26-point outing

McNeese Cowboys (21-5, 14-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-18, 6-11 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (21-5, 14-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-18, 6-11 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on McNeese after Micah Thomas scored 26 points in Northwestern State’s 69-66 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Demons are 6-5 on their home court. Northwestern State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cowboys are 14-3 in conference games. McNeese scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Northwestern State averages 70.3 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 66.9 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Cowboys meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17 points for the Demons. Willie Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Larry Johnson is averaging 16.6 points for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

