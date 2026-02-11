McGill leads Florida against No. 10 Oklahoma after 25-point performance

Florida Gators (15-11, 3-8 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida Gators (15-11, 3-8 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits No. 10 Oklahoma after Liv McGill scored 25 points in Florida’s 75-69 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Sooners are 11-2 on their home court. Oklahoma is 15-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gators have gone 3-8 against SEC opponents. Florida scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Oklahoma makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Florida averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Gators face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 18.3 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Sooners. Raegan Beers is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

McGill is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.8 steals for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

