McCarn leads UT Martin against Lindenwood (MO) after 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-10, 9-5 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (17-7, 10-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Lindenwood (MO) after Kenley McCarn scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 64-58 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 8-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-5 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is third in the OVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by McCarn averaging 4.9.

Lindenwood (MO) makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). UT Martin averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleshia Jones is shooting 49.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McCarn is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Skyhawks. Brittani Wells is averaging 10 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.